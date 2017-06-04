Pages Navigation Menu

“Single Again, I Let A Good Man Go” – Eva Alordiah Finally Confirms Breakup, When

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

After being engaged for 18 months, the rumors have now been confirmed that Nigerian female rapper, Eva Alordiah has parted ways with her man, Caesar over unknown reasons. Recall that Caesar had proposed to teh Femcee on the Headies 2016 stage, a move which raised dust among her fans especially regarding the conduct of the…

The post “Single Again, I Let A Good Man Go” – Eva Alordiah Finally Confirms Breakup, When appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

