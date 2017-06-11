Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sipho Masondo wins 2017 Nat Nakasa award – Citizen

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen

Sipho Masondo wins 2017 Nat Nakasa award
Citizen
City Press newspaper investigative reporter Sipho Masondo has been presented with the annual Nat Nakasa award for his courageous reporting on corruption and other shenanigans at the water affairs department. Masondo was bestowed with the award at …
South Africans must challenge threats to key institutions: KganyagoEast Coast Radio
City Press investigator wins Nat Nakasa AwardNews24

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.