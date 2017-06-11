Sipho Masondo wins 2017 Nat Nakasa award – Citizen
Citizen
Sipho Masondo wins 2017 Nat Nakasa award
Citizen
City Press newspaper investigative reporter Sipho Masondo has been presented with the annual Nat Nakasa award for his courageous reporting on corruption and other shenanigans at the water affairs department. Masondo was bestowed with the award at …
South Africans must challenge threats to key institutions: Kganyago
City Press investigator wins Nat Nakasa Award
