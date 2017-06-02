Situation calm in Schweizer-Reneke – North West police – News24
Situation calm in Schweizer-Reneke – North West police
News24
Schweizer-Reneke – The situation is currently calm in Schweizer-Reneke, North West, following Thursday's violent protests, police said on Friday. During the protest, a 46-year-old municipal employee was arrested for arson and public violence, said …
UPDATE: Mamusa employee in court on arson charges
Library and municipal office set alight in Schweizer-Reneke
