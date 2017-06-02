UN elects six new Security Council members – Deutsche Welle
|
Deutsche Welle
|
UN elects six new Security Council members
Deutsche Welle
Six new countries will take seats on the 15-member UN Security Council starting on January 1. The election of Equatorial Guinea drew criticism from rights groups and transparency watchdogs. USA Sicherheitsrat der Vereinten Nationen …
Six Countries to Join UN Security Council for Temporary Terms
2018-2019 UN Security Council Elections and the Responsibility to Protect
Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Kuwait, Poland, Peru elected to UNSC
