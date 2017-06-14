Siya Kolisi Is Releasing His Own Underwear Range For Guys Who Want To Be “Loud Down Below”

Captain of the Stormers, starting for the Boks, purveyor of fine jocks?

Siya Kolisi, in conjunction with his mate Tim Whitehead, are launching a range of boxers called Frankees.

Available online from next month, they are apparently aimed at men who want to be “loud down below”. I’m not sure what that means, but Siya spoke to TimesLive about what set the wheels in motion:

“I want to wear a pair of undies that gives the Boys the same support as my team gives me‚ that is comfortable and looks good in any situation on or off the field‚” said Kolisi. “We feel the underwear game in South Africa is pretty bland at the moment and many resort to Australian and Euro markets to get their funky pieces. We want to be loud down below and allow guys the sense of pride in what they wear under their pants.”

Kolisi was hands-on in designing the funky 95% cotton collection‚ which has an African flair along with a retro-1990s waistband. One design will use South Africa’s national flower‚ the protea‚ while another incorporates traditional ShweShwe and a playful emoji print.

According to Whitehead, the reaction to their designs have been positive:

“We have received a lot of smiley emojis on social media, they are excited about seeing their men in Frankees,” he said. “We are proud of the designs we have come up with and the quality exceeds all of our expectations.”

The jocks will cost around R200 to R230, and if sales take off there are plans to develop a scholar foundation to help less fortunate children. Given Siya’s backstory, which we have covered HERE, we don’t doubt him. No word on whether Derick Hougaard plans to dick deep and buy a pair yet…

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

