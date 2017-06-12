Skales’ Management Warn Public to Beware of impersonators and Mail Fraud

Baseline Records artist Skales and his management on Sunday, June 11, 2017, have warned the public to be wary of dubious fraudsters as complaints have been received about impersonators duping unsuspecting fans via mail and social media. The announcement came after a viral email from a fraudster claiming to be Skales’ manager “Moses Johnson” had […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

