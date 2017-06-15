Skales Reveals Weirdest Place He Has Had S*x, His Favourite Part Of Woman's Body

Information Nigeria

Kaduna born Nigerian rapper & singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, who performs under the mononym Skales, in an edition of Netsecretquestions revealed the weirdest place he has had s*x, his favourite part of woman's body and his wildest s*xual fantasies.



and more »