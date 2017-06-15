Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Skales Reveals Weirdest Place He Has Had s*x, His Favourite Part Of Woman’s Body

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Kaduna born Nigerian rapper & singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, who performs under the mononym Skales, in an edition of Netsecretquestions revealed the weirdest place he has had s*x, his favourite part of woman’s body and his wildest s*xual fantasies. ‘I will kill Bobrisky, kiss Toke Makinwa and date Yemi Alade’ – The 26-year-old ‘Shake body’ …

The post Skales Reveals Weirdest Place He Has Had s*x, His Favourite Part Of Woman’s Body appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.