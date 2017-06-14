Slot floats photo contest to celebrate Lagos@50

By Prince Osuagwu

IN celebrating Lagos State at 50, SLOT, a leader in mobile phone retailing in Nigeria, has launched a photo contest where winners stand a chance to win N750,000, N500,000, N250,000, N100,000 and N50,000, Motorola G5 phones and Partnermobile phones.

This was made known by the Managing Director, SLOT Systems Ltd, Engr. Nnamdi Ezeigbo, who said, “Lagos epitomizes the very values on which SLOT is founded. Rich in culture, hospitable to all, full of opportunities and inspires hope. It is this rich culture and values we celebrate.

“Interested Lagosians are to take a picture of themselves in their favourite iconic locations within the State. Entries are to be uploaded on Lagos. Slot.ng on or before June 20, 2017. Then 100 successful entries will be shortlisted and five posts with the most likes will be declared winners for this contest. This campaign kicks off June 5 and ends June 30. You can join SLOT, Motorola, Partnermobile & 96.1 fm in this conversation with #Mylagos.”

The post Slot floats photo contest to celebrate Lagos@50 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

