Slot marks Lagos @50 with photo contest

A leader in mobile phone retail business in Nigeria, Slot Systems Ltd., said it is celebrating Lagos State at 50 with its iconic landmarks and diverse people with a photo contest.

Lagosians, who participate in the contest, will win N750,000, N500,000, N250,000, N100,000 and N50,000 with Motorola G5 phones and partner mobile phones.

Speaking on the importance of celebrating Lagos, its Managing Director, Nnamdi Ezeigbo said: “Lagos has come to epitomise the very values on which Slot is founded. Rich in culture, hospitable to all, full of opportunities and inspires hope. And it is this rich culture and values we celebrate.”

According to him, to participate, Lagosians are to take a picture of themselves in their favourite iconic locations in the state. Entries are to be uploaded on Lagos.Slot.ng on or before June 20.

He said 100 successful entries will be shortlisted and five posts with the most likes will be declared winners for this contest.

The campaign kicked off on the June 5 and will end on June 30. “You can join Slot, Motorola, Partner Mobile and 96.1 FM in this conversation with hashtag Mylagos,” he said.

The post Slot marks Lagos @50 with photo contest appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

