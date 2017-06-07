Smart Begs Kogi Gov To Pardon Dino Melaye – Leadership Newspapers
TheNewsGuru
Smart Begs Kogi Gov To Pardon Dino Melaye
Leadership Newspapers
As the crisis between the governor of Kogi State and Senator Dino Melaye rages on, former Senator Smart Adeyemi has urged Governor Yahaya Bello to temper justice with mercy and forgive Dino. Senator Smart made this call yesterday in Lokoja, when he …
