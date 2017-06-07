Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Smart Begs Kogi Gov To Pardon Dino Melaye – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in World | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

Smart Begs Kogi Gov To Pardon Dino Melaye
Leadership Newspapers
As the crisis between the governor of Kogi State and Senator Dino Melaye rages on, former Senator Smart Adeyemi has urged Governor Yahaya Bello to temper justice with mercy and forgive Dino. Senator Smart made this call yesterday in Lokoja, when he …
Bello scores Kogi assembly highDaily Trust
Dino Melaye in another audio allegedly reveals how he faked own 'assassination attempt'TheNewsGuru

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.