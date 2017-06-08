SMEDAN tasks MSMEs on leather industry

By Oboh Agbonkhese

THE Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN, has tasked micro, small and medium scale enter-prises, MSMEs, to make the country’s leather industry productive.

The Director General of SMEDAN, Dr. Dikko Radda, gave the charge at Lagos Leather Fair’s opening ceremony, where he commended the organisers, Femi Handbags, sponsors and Lagos State Government, noting “of particular interest to SMEDAN is the limitless business opportunities available to MSMEs in the leather value chain.”

Dr. Radda, who was represented by SMEDAN’s Director of Engineering, Technology, Innovation and Infrastructure, Engr. David Ozigi, also said the agency was collaborating with Kano State Government to redevelop the N12 billion Industrial Development Centre, IDC, Tiga, into a world class leather cluster park and training centre in partnership with stakeholders and potential investors.

Also at the event were Executive Secretary, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, Mr. Segun Awolowo; former Acting Managing Director and CEO of the Bank of Industry, BoI, Mr. Waheed Olagunju; representative of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, Alhaji Nabegu, and other dignitaries.

During the event, Dr. Radda said: “The Lagos Leather Fair brings together the major players along the leather value chain and attempts to change the narrative within a potentially economically-buoyant sector, as envisioned by its organisers, Femi Handbags.

“The fair is coming at a time when the nation is in need of economic diversification, the promotion of made-in-Nigeria goods and the zero-oil initiative.

“It is heart-warming to note that an Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, ERGP, is in place, which is aimed at achieving sustained inclusive growth. This is achievable through sustainable diversification of production.”

