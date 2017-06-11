Smith hails Gov Dickson over appointment

General Goddy Smith, aka Bounanawei, has appreciated Governor of Bayelsa State, His Excellency, Seriake Dickson for appointing him as Senior Special Adviser ( General Duties) to the Governor, and promised to serve effectively.

Smith, in a statement yesterday in Warri, Delta State, said ” The Governor Dickson has given me the opportunity to serve and contribute to peace and development in Ijaw nation and Bayelsa State in particular, noting that ” the peace and unity among Ijaw people should be the priority of every Ijaw son and daughter, irrespective of political affiliations”.

According him, ” it is time the Ijaw people come together to pursue a common goal which is the development of Ijaw communities, we have the people and resources to make our collective dream become a reality if only we can put aside greed and personal interest which had been the problem in the past”.

He continued “with the abundance of resources we have had, the Ijaw people ought to be the happiest people, but unfortunately, our people are still suffering, therefore, we have to come together to tackle the situation now to create a better future for Ijaw children”.

