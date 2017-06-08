Socceroos’ win over Saudi Arabia crucial, but long way to go for work-in-progress Australia – ABC Online
Socceroos' win over Saudi Arabia crucial, but long way to go for work-in-progress Australia
It was equal parts thrilling and frustrating, but Socceroos fans have a Tom Rogic thunderbolt to thank for keeping Australia well and truly in the World Cup qualifying mix. A loss to the Saudis — perhaps underrated by some but certainly no footballing …
