Society advocates for resource mobilisation to implement environmental projects

Prof. Oladele Osibanjo, the President, Waste Management Society of Nigeria (WAMASON), on Tuesday called for a new resource mobilisation and funding, to effectively implement environmental projects in the country.

Osibanjo made the call in Lagos at the 2017 World Environment Day celebration organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Environment in conjunction with `Save the Children International’.

The theme for the celebration is “Connecting People to Nature’’.

He listed the new resources to include funding for research and development in environment as well as strong mechanism to promote science and policy interface.

“Funding for environment at the national and state levels are grossly inadequate compared to the basket of environmental challenges on ground and desirable sustainable solutions.

“The Ecological Fund should be incorporated into this new resource mobilisation and funding strategy model.

“It is also critical that the 1989 National Environmental Policy reviewed in 1999, be reviewed again to incorporate up-to-date emerging global and national issues such as green economy and electronic waste.

“It is also critical to include urban mining, waste to wealth and waste to energy, green energy, climate change, sustainable consumption and production in the national policy.’’

Osibanjo said that Nigeria should domesticate all Multilateral Environment Agreements (MEAs) which it is a signatory to.

He explained that domesticating the MEAs involved making them national laws with effective implementation strategies and action plans that would include all stakeholders.

The WAMASON President underscored the importance of stakeholder advocacy to connect with nature.

He said that mainstreaming natural conservation into national development was important as natural resources are central to human development and economic activities.

Also speaking, Dr Desmond Majekodunmi, a member Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), enjoined people to love and appreciate mother nature.

According to him, loving nature is the ultimate as it is the foundation of human, economic, social and political existence worldwide.

Majekodunmi commended the Lagos State government for greening Lagos, adding that NCF was benefiting greatly from the partnership on environment.

