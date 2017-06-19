Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sokoto: 263 workers get FMBN home renovation loans

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

SOKOTO state government has facilitated the sum of N243,100,000 from FMBN for a total number of 263 staff across ministries, department and agencies, MDAs to whom cheques were presented at the occasion. the governor who spoke at an event organised to disburse the loans, stated that it was meant for workers to renovate their houses […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.