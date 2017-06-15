Pages Navigation Menu

Sokoto Government denies paying Alfas N91million to pray for Buhari

The Sokoto State Government has denied that Governor Aminu Tambuwal paid N91million to 90 Islamic clerics popularly known as Alfas, to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari in Mecca. Tambuwal’s spokesman, Imam Imam, said the reports were “untrue and misleading”. He quoted the story published by PM News on Twitter and wrote: “Very very untrue and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

