Sokoto releases N422m for payment of tuition

The Sokoto State Government, has released N422 million for the payment of tuition fees of its indigenes, studying at some local and foreign institutions.

This information is contained in a statement signed by the Information Officer, Nura Maikwanci, Ministry of Higher Education and issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Friday.

It said that students at Baze University, Abuja, got N118 million while N257 million was paid for the 2015/2016 academic session to students studying in various institutions in Sudan.

In the same vein, the statement said N47 million was paid as tuition and upkeep allowance for students studying in Uganda.

According to the statement, the gesture is in view of the State Government’s commitment to encourage the state indigenes to pursue higher education in various fields within and outside Nigeria.

“It is imperative for the benefiting students to concentrate more on their studies; to justify the huge resources being expended on them by the government”.