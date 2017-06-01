Sokoto State Govt to sponsor 200 girls, others to study Medicine abroad, says Tambuwal

GOV. AMINU Tambuwal of Sokoto State, says his administration has concluded plans to send 200 students to India and other countries to study medicine. The News Agency of Nigeria( NAN) reports that Tambuwal made the disclosure in Sokoto on Monday night at a media parley to commemorate the 2017 Democracy Day. The governor said majority […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

