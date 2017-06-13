Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sokoto State to sponsor 90 Alfas with N91m to pray for Buhari in Mecca

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 90-man contingent of Islamic clerics will be sponsored to Saudi Arabia with N91 million by the Sokoto State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Mani Katami, on Tuesday. Katami made the disclosure in Sokoto, while addressing clerics travelling to the Holy Land to perform the lesser Hajj. The commissioner said that each of the benefiting …

The post Sokoto State to sponsor 90 Alfas with N91m to pray for Buhari in Mecca appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.