Solanke blasts England into U20 final

DominiC Solanke struck twice as England beat Italy 3-1 to reach the Under-20 World Cup final for the first time in their history on Thursday. Liverpool-bound Solanke cancelled out Riccardo Orsolini’s early opener when he scored in the 66th minute, before Everton’s Ademola Lookman put England 2-1 up 11 minutes later. With two minutes left, […]

