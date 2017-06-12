Pages Navigation Menu

Soldier slumps to death after he watched South Africa defeat Nigeria

A retired soldier of the Nigerian Army, identified as Joseph Oloruntoju, on Saturday slumped and died after he watched the Bafana Bafana of South Africa defeat the Super Eagles of Nigeria. The Super Eagles lost 2-0 to the South African side. Oloruntoju, who was said to have retired from the army as a sergeant, reportedly …

The post Soldier slumps to death after he watched South Africa defeat Nigeria appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

