Soldiers alleged involvement in N63m vandalised cable: We won’t release investigation report to unauthorised sources- Army

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Army yesterday, described as untrue report that it was shielding some of its soldiers that were accused to have allegedly vandalised N63 million cable belonging to a telecommunication firm.

This is just as it said that it would not be stampeded with what it described as frivolous claims and demands to release its report on the investigation of the matter to any unauthorised source.

Report had it that some soldiers in a van with the inscription OP MESSA allegedly accompanied some hoodlums to Peace Global Satellite Communications Limited, a telecommunication firm in the Ojodu Berger area of the state, last year. .

The hoodlums were said to have pulled the cables from an underground duct and loaded them in a vehicle , with the soldiers protecting them. They (soldiers) were alleged to have also beaten up a member of staff of the company who challenged the hoodlums.

Assistant Director, Army Public Relations , at the 9 Brigade, Ikeja, Major Sydney Mbaneme , in a statement made available to Vanguard frowned at report that the Brigade was also carrying out inappropriate and biased investigation into the matter.

To set the record straight, Mbaneme said: “ We would like to reiterate that the Nigerian Army has zero tolerance for any misconduct perpetrated by its personnel especially those entrusted with the responsibility of carrying out internal security operations.

As a matter of fact, all serving personnel are bound under the civil law as enshrined in the constitution as well as Armed Forces Act , hence the initiation of a preliminary investigation into the matter to ascertain the soldiers’ complicity and level of involvement.

It was established to be a case of friction between two companies personnel and their hoodlums , Golden Nigeria Limited Owode Ikorodu and Peace Global Satellite Communication Limited of Suite 2 Peace Hotels Ikeja .

One of the parties invited troops of OP MESA who were on patrol . The troops intervened to maintain law and order in line with their mandate and did not aid any of the parties in vandalism.

They stayed till police arrived at the scene and took both parties and exhibits to their station.

The soldiers took action without following the proper procedure for which they have been appropriately sanctioned.

“It is also important to state that the Army carried out its investigation in liasson with the office of the Commissioner of Police , Lagos state . Hence the Nigerian Army will not be stampeded with frivolous claims and demands for release of report to unauthorised sources. The law must and will take its course through the proper procedure. The brigade will continue to subject itself to good conduct and always ready to assist the civil authority whenever the situation demands within the established laws of the land”.

The post Soldiers alleged involvement in N63m vandalised cable: We won’t release investigation report to unauthorised sources- Army appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

