Soldiers Arrest Four Child Traffickers with 19 Children in Yobe state

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Troops of Bravo Company, 120 Battalion, 27 Task Force Brigade, Nigerian Army today Friday 16th June 2017 afternoon, while on routine patrol intercepted 4 child traffickers at Katarko. 

The suspects were intercepted while conveying 19 under aged children from Potiskum to Garin Tuwo, Bungai and Buni Yadi in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State and Galarabala in Biu Local Government Area of

