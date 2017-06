Solider shots teenager dead in Kaduna. ( Find out why)

The continuous assault and killings by the soldiers on civilians has continued on the rise, the latest of this incident was in Kaduna when a soldier shot a boy to death in front of Command Secondary School in Command Junction By Sabo Express Road, Kaduna. The deceased was said to be packing sand in front …

The post Solider shots teenager dead in Kaduna. ( Find out why) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest