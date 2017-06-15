Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Somali survivors tell of restaurant siege by rebels; 17 dead – Washington Post

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Washington Post

Somali survivors tell of restaurant siege by rebels; 17 dead
Washington Post
MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least 17 people were killed in the night-long siege of a popular Mogadishu restaurant by al-Shabab Islamic extremists that was ended Thursday morning by security forces. Somali survivors early described harrowing scenes in …
Somalia soldiers end deadly al-Shabab restaurant siegeAljazeera.com
Survivors relive terror after 17 killed in gun siege at Somalia restaurantIndependent.ie
Somalia restaurant siege: 17 dead as gunmen take hostages in MogadishuThe Guardian
Financial Times –Voice of America –Deutsche Welle –Independent Online
all 102 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.