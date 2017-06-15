Somali survivors tell of restaurant siege by rebels; 17 dead – Washington Post
Somali survivors tell of restaurant siege by rebels; 17 dead
MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least 17 people were killed in the night-long siege of a popular Mogadishu restaurant by al-Shabab Islamic extremists that was ended Thursday morning by security forces. Somali survivors early described harrowing scenes in …
