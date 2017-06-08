Pages Navigation Menu

Somali Town taken over by Al Shabaab Militants

Al-Shabaab militants captured a town in Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland region on Thursday, a senior official said. While the group said it had killed at least 61 soldiers in the fighting, the military confirmed that Al-Shabaab killed 20. “It was heavy fighting. We lost 20 soldiers and 14 of our military cars were burnt. “We have …

