Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Some men must sleep with a woman at night”: Imo brothels to sanitise prostitution

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Association of Brothel Owners, Imo State chapter, has raised a task force to stop non-registered members from operating. The owners of brothels under the aegis of NABO also said that it had perfected plans to sanitise prostitution, which it said was the oldest profession known to the human race. Speaking to our correspondent, […]

The post ‘Some men must sleep with a woman at night”: Imo brothels to sanitise prostitution appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.