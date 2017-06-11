Some people are doing spiritual things to kill Buhari – Lauretta Onochie – YNaija
YNaija
Some people are doing spiritual things to kill Buhari – Lauretta Onochie
YNaija
Lauretta Onochie, Personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media has said people praying for the death of the President were doing so for their selfish interests. In an interview with Punch, Onochie said they were “doing spiritual …
Politics Lauretta Onochie – Those Who Squandered Our National Wealth Want Buhari Dead
President's Buhari will not return this weekend – FG sources
