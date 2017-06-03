Sometimes life forces you to calm down – DJ Cuppy says as she moves back into her parents’ house – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Sometimes life forces you to calm down – DJ Cuppy says as she moves back into her parents' house

Sometimes life forces you to calm down – DJ Cuppy says as she moves back into her parents' house
Billionaire Femi Otedola's daughter and famous dj, DJ Cuppy has moved back into her parent's home. Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy has moved back into her father's house. She took photos from her parent's home and revealed she is back in their …

