SON seizes N8bn fake made-in-China electrical cables – Vanguard

Jun 20, 2017


SON seizes N8bn fake made-in-China electrical cables
The Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, yesterday, seized fake electric cables worth over N8 billion from two warehouses located in Etegbin town, Otto-Awori, Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.
