Sone Aluko/C.O.D United Ambassador’s Cup Kicks Off In Lagos.

The third edition of the Sone Aluko/C.O.D United Ambassadors Cup has kicked off in Lagos and will run through till Friday, the organisers have announced.

"C.O.D United and its club Ambassador, Fulham Football Club and Super Eagles forward Sone Aluko, are pleased to announce the third edition of the Ambassadors Cup, a football competition for young aspiring footballers," the organisers said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The competition which is open only to U-17 boys will serve the purpose of discovering Nigeria’s next future stars and provide opportunities for nurturing and mentoring the best players discovered to give them an even bigger chance of fulfilling their dream of becoming professional footballers."

Speaking on the competition, CEO of C.O.D United, Shola Opaleye, said the Ambassador’s Cup is all about preparing the stars of the future to fulfil their talent and potential. “When Sone agreed to become our Ambassador, it was clear we shared youth development and nurturing as a common ideal. Sone is clearly passionate about giving back and pulling more people up the ladder and the essence of our club is about impacting lives. Given that background, he has contributed a lot to many of the things we do in that regard and the boys now look forward to this competition every year.”

Aluko is equally excited about the opportunities the competition presents to young players. “I am here today because I was discovered and given opportunities to develop. This is what the Ambassador’s Cup is all about. The boys who catch the eye will be nurtured through further training in the C.O.D United Academy and I am working on further opportunities in Europe for them. I am very happy to be part of something that impacts hundreds of young boys and we are already talking about making it even bigger.I strongly believe that over the next few years, some of these boys will look back and be grateful for an opportunity like this. I look forward to watching the young boys all through the week."

The Ambassador’s Cup will be held at Legacy Pitch, National Stadium from June 12th to 16th, 2017. Prizes at the competition include cash prizes for the winners and runners-up, full kits for the winning team, kits for the MVP, top scorer, best goalkeeper and a prize for the best supported team.

