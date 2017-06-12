Songwriter DeCarlo Claims Pia Mia’s version of ‘I’m a fan’ song is the only authorized version

The original songwriter of the controversial song ‘I’m a fan’, DeCarlo, has revealed that Pia Mia has the only authorized version of the song. Nigerians had earlier accused Pia of stealing Phyno’s because he released his version before hers and had flooded her instagram post with messages calling her a thief. However, in a more…

The post Songwriter DeCarlo Claims Pia Mia’s version of ‘I’m a fan’ song is the only authorized version appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

