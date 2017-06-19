Sonko now wants Peter Kenneth to join his campaign team – The Standard
Sonko now wants Peter Kenneth to join his campaign team
City gubernatorial candidate Mike Sonko has called on Peter Kenneth to join the Jubilee campaign team. Sonko said he was willing to work with Kenneth in building Nairobi County. “There is no permanent enmity in politics, we need to forgive each other …
Sonko woos Peter Kenneth to join his campaign team with cabinet position
