Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi, makes it to the second round of America’s Got Talent – E60buzz (press release) (blog)
|
E60buzz (press release) (blog)
|
Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi, makes it to the second round of America's Got Talent
E60buzz (press release) (blog)
One of two survivors from the infamous Sosoliso crash, Kechi drew a standing ovation from the audience and judges after her voice had everyone gasping at the America got talent show audition. The Nigerian singer who amazed the judges and audience at …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!