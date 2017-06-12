MK must be the ‘eyes and ears of the ANC’ – Maphatsoe – News24

Pages Navigation Menu

MK must be the 'eyes and ears of the ANC' – Maphatsoe
Ekurhuleni – The ANC's Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) wants the party to allow its members to guard both the party and the country's national key points. This forms part of resolutions it reached at its three-day congress in …
South Africa: It's President Kebby Maphatsoe, Re-Elected UnopposedAllAfrica.com
Maphatsoe: MKMVA will guard ANC against infiltratorsEyewitness News
Split MK veterans say they're backing Dlamini-ZumaTimes LIVE
Citizen –Daily Maverick –Bloomberg –Jacaranda FM
all 13 news articles »

