South Africa: ANCYL to Back Dlamini-Zuma – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Africa


South Africa: ANCYL to Back Dlamini-Zuma
The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) formally announced on Tuesday that it would lobby for former AU commission chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to be the country's next president. "There is nothing special about Cyril [Ramaphosa]. We respect him, however …
