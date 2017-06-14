South Africa: Deputy President Back in Parly for Oral Replies – AllAfrica.com
|
eNCA
|
South Africa: Deputy President Back in Parly for Oral Replies
AllAfrica.com
Pretoria — Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is back in the National Assembly today to answer his last oral questions for this term of Parliament. Among others, the Deputy President is expected to reflect on efforts to strengthen state-owned enterprises.
