Moody’s cuts SA by one notch – Times LIVE

Posted on Jun 9, 2017


Moody's cuts SA by one notch
Moody's Investors Service has taken a dim view of South Africa's political shenanigans, and cut the country's credit rating late on Friday by one notch to Baa3, just above junk status, and assigned a negative outlook, news which hit the rand hard. The
