Moody’s cuts SA by one notch – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Moody's cuts SA by one notch
Times LIVE
Moody's Investors Service has taken a dim view of South Africa's political shenanigans, and cut the country's credit rating late on Friday by one notch to Baa3, just above junk status, and assigned a negative outlook, news which hit the rand hard. The …
Zuma's wrecking ball: More blows for SA as Moody's downgrades credit rating
We Could Be Downgraded Even Further, Says Treasury
Moody's downgrades SA's credit rating but maintains investment grade
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!