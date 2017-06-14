South Africa: Forensic Pathologists Urged to Return to Work ‘In the Interest of Justice’ – AllAfrica.com
|
South Africa: Forensic Pathologists Urged to Return to Work 'In the Interest of Justice'
The Gauteng department of health wants forensic pathologists to act in the interest of justice by returning to work and resuming their services. "The Department calls on FPOs (forensic pathology officers) to resume forensic pathology services so as to …
SANDF called in to clear backlog at Diepkloof Mortuary
Bodies pile up in Gauteng mortuaries as strike continues
SANDF to help clear Gauteng mortuary backlog caused by pathologist's strike
