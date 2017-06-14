Pages Navigation Menu

South Africa: Forensic Pathologists Urged to Return to Work ‘In the Interest of Justice’ – AllAfrica.com

South Africa: Forensic Pathologists Urged to Return to Work 'In the Interest of Justice'
The Gauteng department of health wants forensic pathologists to act in the interest of justice by returning to work and resuming their services. "The Department calls on FPOs (forensic pathology officers) to resume forensic pathology services so as to
SANDF called in to clear backlog at Diepkloof MortuaryeNCA
Bodies pile up in Gauteng mortuaries as strike continuesIndependent Online
SANDF to help clear Gauteng mortuary backlog caused by pathologist's strikeEyewitness News

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

