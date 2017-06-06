Pages Navigation Menu

South Africa Has Second Recession in Eight Years

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Breaking news, News | 0 comments

South Africa’s economy fell into a recession for the first time since 2009 after it contracted for a second straight quarter in the first three months of the year as all bar two industries shrank. Gross domestic product receded an annualized 0.7 percent in the first quarter from a contraction of 0.3 percent in the…

