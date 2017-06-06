Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

South Africa: KZN Education MEC ‘Disgusted’ By Pupil’s Racist Voice Note – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

South Africa: KZN Education MEC 'Disgusted' By Pupil's Racist Voice Note
AllAfrica.com
KwaZulu Natal Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana's spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa says the MEC was "disgusted" by a racist voice note circulating on social media in which a white pupil from Pietermaritzburg Girls' High School (GHS) can be heard …
#RacismAtPMBGHS: School rocked by girl's racist rantIndependent Online
Pietermaritzburg pupil suspended after racist rantTimes LIVE
Prestigious KZN school rocked by alleged racist outburstJacaranda FM
Herald live
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.