South Africa: KZN Education MEC ‘Disgusted’ By Pupil’s Racist Voice Note – AllAfrica.com
|
Times LIVE
|
South Africa: KZN Education MEC 'Disgusted' By Pupil's Racist Voice Note
AllAfrica.com
KwaZulu Natal Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana's spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa says the MEC was "disgusted" by a racist voice note circulating on social media in which a white pupil from Pietermaritzburg Girls' High School (GHS) can be heard …
#RacismAtPMBGHS: School rocked by girl's racist rant
Pietermaritzburg pupil suspended after racist rant
Prestigious KZN school rocked by alleged racist outburst
