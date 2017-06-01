Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

South Africa: Post Graduates More Likely to Be Victims of House Robberies – Lehohla – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Herald live

South Africa: Post Graduates More Likely to Be Victims of House Robberies – Lehohla
AllAfrica.com
If you have a post-graduate degree you are more than five times likely to become the victim of a house robbery compared to someone with no tertiary education, according to a Statistics South Africa in-depth analysis of Victims of Crime 2015/2016.
Home is where the robbery is – over half of all SA crime is housebreakingHerald live

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.