Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UPDATE 1-South Africa’s central bank wary of cutting rates despite recession -policymaker – Reuters

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Herald live

UPDATE 1-South Africa's central bank wary of cutting rates despite recession -policymaker
Reuters
JOHANNESBURG, June 8 Cutting interest rates is not the answer to dragging South Africa's economy out of recession because deep economic weakness and political turmoil need to be addressed first, a member of the central bank's monetary policy …
South Africa manufacturing and mining growth disappointsFinancial Times
South Africa becomes the third biggest African economy in recessionVentures Africa
#JunkStatus still affects new vehicle salesBizcommunity.com
CNBCAfrica.com –Independent Online –RNews –Bloomberg
all 24 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.