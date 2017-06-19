South African schoolboys in court after filming teen rape



Three teenage boys appeared in court on Monday on rape charges after a video emerged showing a trio of youths sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the South African city of Bloemfontein, the prosecution said.

The boys aged 15, 16 and 17 years were arrested after the video was posted on social media last week.

It showed two youths in school uniform fondling and trying to forcibly kiss the girl on school premises, local media said.

“The three are facing charges of rape,” national prosecution authority spokesman in the central Free State province, Phaladi Shuping told AFP.

One of the boys is facing an additional charge of distributing pornographic material.

They did not enter pleas and are expected to return to court on June 27.

South Africa has some of the highest number of rape cases in the world, with small children and elderly women among the victims.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News and World Healdines – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – National and International News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

