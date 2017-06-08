South Africa’s Dondo Mogajane confirmed as treasury’s director general – Reuters Africa
|
South Africa's Dondo Mogajane confirmed as treasury's director general
Reuters Africa
CAPE TOWN, June 8 (Reuters) – South Africa's cabinet has confirmed Dondo Mogajane as permanent director general at national treasury, it said on Thursday. Lungisa Fuzile resigned as the department's highest official shortly after his political head …
