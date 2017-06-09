South Africa’s rand firmer ahead of Moody’s rating decision, stocks rise – Nasdaq
|
Nasdaq
|
South Africa's rand firmer ahead of Moody's rating decision, stocks rise
Nasdaq
… * Rand on the front as EM surge flatters currency (Adds latest prices) JOHANNESBURG, June 9 (Reuters) – South Africa's rand firmed on Friday as continued demand for high-yield emerging market assets kept the currency on the front foot ahead of a …
Rand strengthens ahead of Moody's announcement
Bonds firm slightly as the market awaits Moody's announcement
One notch or two? What analysts expect from the Moody's SA rating review
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!