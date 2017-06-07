Pages Navigation Menu

South East Development Commission Bill passes Second Reading in Senate

The South East Development Commission Bill has passed Second Reading in the Senate.

This comes six days after it was rejected in the House of Representatives.

The bill seeks to act as a catalyst to develop the commercial potentials of the South East geopolitical zone.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

