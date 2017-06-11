South-East govs, IPOB disagree over quit notice

•Pack your belongings and return home, agitators tell Igbo in the North

•We’ve no cause to ferry them home now-Govs

•Osinbajo: Nigeria is in an indissoluble marriage

•Tambuwal, Lalong, Masari say Igbo safe in their states

The Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) seems not to be in agreement with the position of the Southeast governors that Igbo resident in the North should ignore the quit notice issued by some Arewa youth organisations.

The Biafran group yesterday accepted the quit notice and asked Igbo up north to begin to pack their belongings preparatory to relocation to the south.

This is contrary to the stance of the Southeast Governors Forum which had, late on Friday, dismissed speculations that it had concluded arrangement to ferry home millions of Igbo in the North on account of the quit threat.

It said it had no such plan for now and that the Igbo should remain where they are and continue with their normal life.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at a function in Ibadan yesterday pointed out that Nigeria is better off as an entity as opposed to the dismemberment being agitated in some quarters.

He likened the federation to a marriage that is bound to have its ups and downs but which must last for life.

Three northern governors – Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto),Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Aminu Masari (Katsina) – said the Igbo in their states have nothing to fear and should remain where ever they are.

The director of media and publicity of IPOB, Emma Powerful, said in a statement yesterday said it was grateful to the Arewa Elders Forum (AEF), Arewa Youths and Arewa Consultative Forum “for seeing sense in what IPOB has been saying about the need for a referendum to be conducted in Nigeria to decide the fate of the component ethnic nationalities criminally lumped together by the British in 1914,’’ and to “vocal Northerners for at least having the courtesy to issue advance warning this time.’’

It promised to “adhere to your warning to leave Northern Nigeria because a word is enough for the wise. Biafrans and other Southerners should start packing their properties to come down to the South,’’ and advised Northern youths and elders to “keep it on because all they have done is exercise their right to free speech which is not a crime under any law known to man.’’

It said it was not in support of calls for the arrest of such Arewa Youths and their Elders.

The group dismissed suggestion that economic investments of Southeasterners in the north constitutes an impediment to Biafra restoration project.

It branded such view as cheap blackmail “designed to trigger rancour among Biafra populations because the North have always assumed and wrongly too, that the Igbo will place economic well being over and above their life. This assumption is based on a false premise and one we are determined to prove same as events unfold in the coming weeks and months.

“We are not afraid of our enemies; neither will any threat or violence from any quarter deter us. We remain peaceful in our noble quest to restore Biafra but we must caution that we always retain the right as a people to defend ourselves should the need arise.

“Allow Biafrans time to relocate peacefully back to BIAFRALAND, that is all we ask.”

No plans to evacuate Igbo from North – Governors

The South East Governors Forum (SEGF), on its part, denied that it had commenced moves to bring back home their kits and kin in the north by mobilisng vehicles and cash for the purported evacuation.

“The rumours should be disregarded, as they are nothing but tissues of lies,’’ the Chairman of SEGF and Ebonyi governor, David Umahi, said in a statement.

“No amount of provocation would lead us to such a precipitate and irresponsible action at this time.

“Those exploiting such vacuous tittle-tattle as a basis for divisive rhetoric in public spaces are simply playing juvenile politics and we urge them to cease and desist.’’

He appealed to Igbo resident in the North to go about their lawful daily engagements without fear of intimidation, hindrance or molestation and assured them of corporate existence of Nigeria.

“The Forum has repeatedly reiterated its commitment to and preference for the existence of a virile, united, prosperous and progressive Nigeria where justice, fairness, equity, mutual respect and equality of opportunity to all citizens regardless of creed, ethnicity or gender will reign supreme under the inflexible rule of law.

“We have had occasions recently to take this position publicly in response to the agitation, but peaceful actions of some Igbo youth.’’

The governors, he said, would continue to take a similar stance in response to any action that might threaten the cohesiveness of Nigeria or designed to cause its rupture.

He said that the lives and property of law-abiding Igbo citizens were as precious as the lives and property of all Nigerians, irrespective of the region of their abode within this Republic.

“These must be guaranteed and defended against all forms of threat and aggression, both domestic and external, by the security forces and agencies of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’’

The governors are collaborating effectively with the security agencies to ensure that no harm of any description was done to any law-abiding Nigerian citizen resident in the South East, including those from the North.

H called on all serious minded patriots, religious leadership in the North; the leadership of other socio-cultural groups; Nigerian Governors Forum; and all the service branches to rise up with voices of peace and wisdom to counteract the mischievousness and exuberant excesses of the northern youth.

“The ugly lessons of history are too grim to be stoked with carelessness,’’ he warned and that as leaders, “we must exert the full measure of our powers and influence to forestall a repetition.’’

He expressed appreciation to all Nigerians, including the presidency; reputable socio-cultural group, including Afenifere, who have declaimed the threat by the northern youth, and “thus underscored the unity and oneness of this nation.”

The forum also appreciated Senate President Bukola Saraki; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; “our brother Governors particularly Alhaji Kashim Shetimma (the Chairman of Northern Governors Forum).

The Forum also thanked Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), the Minister of Interior; Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State; the leadership of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF); the security agencies and others.

Osinbajo sues for peace, unity amid calls for cessation

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, speaking yesterday at the wedding of Chief Bisi Akande’s daughter, Wuraola, to Dr. Olawale Solabi, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, called for peace and unity among the various ethnic groups in the country.

The Acting President said nations with different ethnic nationalities are in a form of marriage, pointing out that quarrels and agitations can come up at any time but insisted that the most important thing is for them to give peace a chance and work in unity.

Osinbajo said: “Today is a special one for Wale and Wura. Marriage is a very large institution that requires a lot of prayers. It is the same marriage that nations go through.

“Our nation has been in marriage for a while now. Sometimes there are quarrels within that marriage. Sometimes there are disagreements. What is important is that you must remain together. You must remain united.”

At the wedding were Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Governors Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun) and Muhammad Badaru (Jigawa).

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, was represented by Steve Azimozi.

Mrs. Aisha Buhari was represented by Alh. Mohammed Aliu.

Former governors who were at the event included Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola (Osun) and Segun Oni (Ekiti).

Some top All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders graced the occasion. They include Deputy National Chairman, Sen. Lawal Shuaibu, National Secretary, Mada Buni and National Vice Chairman (Southwest), Chief Pius Akinyelure.

Ministers at the event included Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (Finance), Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture) and Prof. Isaac Adewole (Health).

A former Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Nuhu Ribadu and renowned writer, Prof. Adebayo Williams also graced the occasion.

Avoid provocative statements, Tambuwal tells Nigerians

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State urged Nigerians to avoid inflammatory remarks that are capable of causing disunity among the people.

He made the plea on Friday evening when he invited the members of the resident communities in the state to break fast with him.

The governor said Nigerians must feel free to stay in any part of the country without fear of molestation, and assured the citizens of his readiness to provide adequate security for them.

He aligned himself with the position of the Northern Governors as enunciated by their chairman, Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno, saying: “We have enjoyed a robust relationship with all members of the resident communities; you have no reason to fear. Sokoto is your home and it will continue to remain as such.

“Nigerians now need to team up as a people and find lasting solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting the nation.

“We are a blessed nation and we should continue to develop our strengths so as to provide the needed leadership for Africa and the black world.

“So, as far as your stay is in the northern part of the country and in Sokoto, do not feel threatened by anyone,’’ the governor assured Nigerians.

During the event, the representative of the Igbo community in Sokoto, Mr. Steven Okoro, commended the state government for making Nigerians living in Sokoto to feel at home.

“We have never felt threatened in Sokoto. We and our families have stayed here in peace for hundreds of years.

“Our relationship with all groups of people here is based on mutual trust and respect for one another,’’ he said.

Lalong says Igbo are safe in Plateau

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State shared Tambuwal’s position.

He said the Igbo are safe in the state.

Lalong insisted that the state government will do everything to protect the interest of all residents irrespective of their ethnic background.

He berated the youth organisations that issued the quit order which he described as “not only ill conceived and low in public morality but also an open exhibition of the total departure from the virtues and values of communality, accommodation and peaceful coexistence that characterises the true northern spirit.’’

He wondered why “a highly volatile issue of this nature could be made an agenda for grand standing by a group of so called Northern Youth Groups, in the face of the concerted efforts being put in place to douse the condemnable secessionist agitation of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB).

“He asked Southeast governors to ‘resist any attempt however remotely motivated to create value for the position of the Northern Youth by making it an agenda for any discussion because it is of no essence and does not represent the position of the Youth of Northern Nigeria much less the North.’’

You have nothing to fear, Masari assures Igbo, others

Similarly, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State assured the Igbo and other non-natives in the state to ignore the quit order.

Government, he said, was ready as always to protect them from any form of threat.

“You have nothing to fear, as his government is always ready, willing, capable and prepared to protect the lives and properties of every citizen in the state without prejudice to their ethnic, religious or regional background,” he said in a statement through his Senior Special Assistant, Abdul Labaran Malumfashi.

He also warned that his government would not tolerate anyone taking the law into his hands by harassing or intimidating others on account of their ethnic, religious or regional background.

“People should have nothing to fear as long as they conduct themselves within the bounds of the laws of the country,’’ he said.

“The only sentiment this government recognizes and, indeed, encourages is patriotism, for which we will do anything to advance amongst the citizens so as to give everyone equal sense of belonging in our dear state.

“Katsina is not only a home of peace, but is home to all law abiding citizens. This is why at no time in its history has any part of the state ever been demarcated for the exclusive use of any group to the exclusion of others. It is our belief that segregation does not foster unity.’’

South-East govs, IPOB disagree over quit notice

