South East Reps Caucus Join Forces With Senate Over SEDC

By Kauthar Anumba-Khaleel, Abuja

Following the ‘death’ of the South East Development Commission bill in the green chamber, the South East Caucus in the House of Representatives will today (Wednesday), stand in solidarity with its counterpart in the Senate for the passage of the Bill by the upper chamber.

It would be recalled that the bill was last week, thrown out in the green chambers after a heated debate.

Proponents of the bill in the House have alleged that there was an orchestrated move by northern lawmakers to make sure it does not see the light of the day.

LEADERSHIP gathered from a reliable source who pleaded anonymity, that the decision to support Senators from the zone was arrived at during a meeting of the caucus yesterday.

“Yes, we met and it was a meeting where we aired our views and vented because we are not happy at all.

“When the Northeast Development Commission Bill was brought, we all rallied round, supported and passed it but now that it’s the turn of the south east zone, it’s a different case.

“The caucus will be joining the south east senators tomorrow (today) because it will be taken. We are going to support them”, he said.

The source further informed that the caucus also plans to meet with the speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara to register its displeasure at last week’s event reiterating that it will revisit the bill in future.

The post South East Reps Caucus Join Forces With Senate Over SEDC appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

